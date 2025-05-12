LDP, CDP See Consumption Tax Cut as Election Issue

Newsfrom Japan

Kagoshima/Sapporo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Whether to lower the consumption tax rate would be a campaign issue in this summer's election of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, key members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan have said.

In a speech in the southwestern Japan city of Kagoshima on Sunday, LDP Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama said: "What will be questioned in this election? One would be the consumption tax."

He criticized opposition parties for advocating a consumption tax cut, saying, "In order to ensure social security, where are they going to seek financial resources for the consumption tax cut?"

Moriyama emphasized, "As a responsible party, the LDP will carry out fiscal management without error for the future of the nation."

CDP leader Yoshihiko Noda told reporters in the northern Japan city of Sapporo that if the ruling camp does not decide on the consumption tax cut, it would have to become an election issue.

