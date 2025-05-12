Ishiba Eyes Submission of Pension Reform Bill This Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Monday suggested his intention to submit a pension system reform bill as early as this week.

The submission of the bill has been delayed due to concerns within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party about its possible negative impact on the party in this summer's House of Councillors election.

At a House of Representatives Budget Committee meeting on the day, Ishiba was asked by Akira Nagatsuma, deputy leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, whether the government will submit the pension system reform bill this week.

"We have in mind a schedule like the one you just mentioned, so that the Diet can fully discuss it," Ishiba said in response.

Meanwhile, Ishiba reiterated his cautious stance on a possible consumption tax cut, saying, "It's important to provide benefits broadly, but I don't think it's right if it prevents sufficient assistance from reaching people most in need."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]