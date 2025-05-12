WTO Chief to Meet with Ishiba Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Foreign Ministry said Monday that World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala will visit the country for three days through Wednesday to meet with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and other senior officials.

Okonjo-Iweala is scheduled to have talks with Ishiba and other officials including Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya on Tuesday.

They are expected to discuss tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump and reaffirm their cooperation in maintaining and strengthening the WTO-led free and open multilateral trade regime, ministry officials said.

