Woman, 84, Killed on Chiba Street; Boy, 15, Questioned

Chiba, May 12 (Jiji Press)--An 84-year-old woman was found bleeding on a street in Chiba, east of Tokyo, on Sunday and was pronounced dead after being rushed to a hospital.

As the woman had a stab wound in the back, Chiba prefectural police are investigating her death as a homicide. According to investigative sources, a 15-year-old boy is being questioned on a voluntary basis about his possible involvement in the case.

At around 5:10 p.m. Sunday, police received an emergency call that an elderly woman was lying on a street in the city’s Wakaba Ward. Police officers then rushed to the scene and found Yayoi Takahashi lying and bleeding.

The scene is located in a residential area about 300 meters north of Sakuragi Station on the Chiba Urban Monorail. There was a pool of blood, the sources said.

