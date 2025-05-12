Japan Looking Closely at Proposed Russia-Ukraine Talks: Hayashi
Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is carefully looking at movements related to the proposed direct peace talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Monday.
"It is important that (the talks) lead to ending the long-term battle and achieving a just and lasting peace," Hayashi, Japan's top government spokesman, said at a press conference.
