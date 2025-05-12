Chiba's Zozo Marine Stadium Expected to Be Moved

Newsfrom Japan

Chiba, May 12 (Jiji Press)--The Chiba city government is considering moving and reconstructing Zozo Marine Stadium, a city-owned ballpark in Chiba, east of Tokyo, sources said Monday.

The stadium, home to the Chiba Lotte Marines professional baseball team, is likely to be rebuilt on a city-owned parking lot of the Makuhari Messe convention center several hundred meters north of the current place.

The nearest train station would be Makuhari-Toyosuna Station on the Keiyo Line of East Japan Railway Co., or JR East.

The city is expected to announce details of a basic plan for the new stadium soon. After a decision of the plan, opening the stadium at the new site is expected to take 10 years.

Since 2023, the city has been weighing six plans, including rebuilding or repairing the aging stadium. Construction of a new dome stadium with a retractable roof would cost up to about 250 billion yen, according to the city's estimate.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]