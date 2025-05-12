Chilean Pres. Attends “National Day” Event at Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Chilean President Gabriel Boric attended Chile’s “national day” event at the ongoing World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka on Monday.

Coming from a quake-prone country like Japan, Gabriel emphasized the importance of cross-border cooperation in disaster prevention.

Boric said in a speech at the event that solidarity beyond borders is necessary to save lives, noting that both Chile and Japan have faced similar challenges from natural disasters, such as earthquakes and volcanic activity, numerous times.

He also described Japan as an important partner on the economic front, expressing commitment to creating a more open and trustworthy business environment to promote trade and investment opportunities with the Asian country.

The event lineup included a piano performance by a musician from Easter Island, a Chilean territory in the Pacific Ocean, and a traditional Chilean dance performance.

