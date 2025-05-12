Chiba Boy Arrested for Alleged Murder of Elderly Woman

Newsfrom Japan

Chiba, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Police in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, arrested a 15-year-old junior high school boy in the city of Chiba, the prefecture's capital, on Monday on suspicion of murdering an 84-year-old woman.

The boy allegedly stabbed Yayoi Takahashi in the back with a knife-like object on a street in the city's Wakaba Ward around 5 p.m. Sunday. He is admitting the allegation, investigative sources said.

Police are investigating the possibility that the boy randomly attacked the woman as they did not know each other, according to the sources.

At about 5:10 p.m. Sunday, police received an emergency call with information that an elderly woman was lying on a street. Police officers then rushed to the scene and found Takahashi bleeding on the ground.

She was rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead. There was a stab wound on her back, and a pool of blood at the scene in a residential area about 300 meters north of Sakuragi Station on the Chiba Urban Monorail.

