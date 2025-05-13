Osaka Expo Still Struggling to Draw Visitors despite Reaching 2 M.

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, May 13 (Jiji Press)--The 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka, which began a month ago, is still struggling to draw visitors, although it has attracted two million visitors faster than the 2005 Expo in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.

The number of visitors to the Osaka Expo reached two million on May 6, the 24th day since it opened on April 13. This was six days faster than the Aichi Expo, which attracted a total of 22 million visitors during its half-year period. As of Sunday, the total number of visitors was some 2.5 million.

A senior official at the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition said the results can be viewed positively.

Meanwhile, the daily number of visitors in the week through May 5, during Japan's Golden Week holiday period, peaked at about 120,000, falling short of 149,000 at the 2005 Expo.

One of the reasons for the stagnation is said to be the entrance reservation system, which was introduced to realize an Expo without waiting lines for visitors.

