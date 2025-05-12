Japan's Sharp to Sell Kameyama LCD Plant to Hon Hai

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Sharp Corp. said Monday that it will sell its small and midsize liquid crystal display panel plant in Kameyama, Mie Prefecture, central Japan, to its Taiwanese parent, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.

The Kameyama No. 2 plant will be transferred to Hon Hai by August 2026.

Sharp aims to focus its business resources on competitive fields by downsizing the LCD panel business, which has been operating in the red.

Even after the transfer, sales of products from the plant ordered by current clients will continue, Sharp President Masahiro Okitsu told an online press conference.

Sharp will continue producing highly profitable automotive LCD panels at its Kameyama No. 1 plant.

