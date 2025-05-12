Japan Retail Rice Prices Fall for 1st time in 18 Weeks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--The average price of rice at supermarkets across Japan fell for the first time in 18 weeks in the week ended May 4, the agriculture ministry said Monday.

The average price per 5 kilograms dropped 19 yen from the previous week to 4,214 yen.

The price drop came more than a month after the government began releasing stockpiled rice in March. The average retail price was still more than double that of a year earlier.

