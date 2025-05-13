Paraguay's President to Visit Japan from Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has said that Paraguay's President Santiago Pena and his wife will visit Japan for five days from next Monday.

The president will hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

During their stay in Japan, Pena and his wife will meet with Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko and attend Paraguay's "national day" event at the ongoing World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka.

