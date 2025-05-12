Japan to Issue Certificates Online to Nationals Abroad

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Foreign Ministry said Monday that it will begin issuing residency certificates online to Japanese nationals living abroad through overseas diplomatic missions, except those in Iran and Russia, starting May 27.

Currently, Japanese nationals living in foreign countries are required to receive the certificates in person at overseas diplomatic missions even if applications are submitted online. The upcoming change will allow people to complete the process of obtaining the certificates fully online.

The "zairyu shomei" certificates are used by Japanese nationals living abroad as verification of their overseas addresses when registering real estate or carrying out pension-related procedures in Japan.

The ministry plans to enable online issuances of birth certificates and marriage and divorce certificates in stages from July. It will also continue to issue paper certificates.

