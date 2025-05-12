Japan PM Ishiba Meets with Guinea-Bissau Pres.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba met with Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo on Monday, showing an eagerness to contribute to the stability of the increasingly turbulent West African region.

In their roughly 40-minute meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, the two leaders agreed to strengthen bilateral ties mainly in the area of economy.

The Japanese government considers relations with Global South emerging countries, including those in Africa, to be important.

Ishiba mentioned that his government will host the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development, or TICAD 9, in Yokohama, near Tokyo, in August.

He told Embalo that Tokyo wants to make the event an "opportunity that will lead to the prosperity of both Japan and Africa."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]