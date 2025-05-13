Nakai's Lawyer Refutes 3rd-Party Report Finding Sexual Violence

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--A lawyer for former popular television personality Masahiro Nakai has refuted a third-party committee's report that found Nakai committed sexual violence against a former Fuji TV announcer.

"There is an extremely big problem" with the report by the panel set up by Fuji Television Network Inc. and its parent, Fuji Media Holdings Inc., the lawyer said in a statement on Monday.

The lawyer demanded that the committee disclose the evidence behind the report, which was released in March, by May 26.

According to the statement, the lawyer interviewed Nakai and reviewed documents, but "could not confirm that a violent and coercive sexual act typically associated with the Japanese term for 'sexual violence' took place."

The statement criticized the committee's report for "irresponsibly using language that conjures up an image of a violent crime."

