Japan LDP OKs Pension Reform Legislation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday approved draft legislation for pension system reform at a meeting of the party's decision-making General Council.

The government aims to adopt the legislation at a cabinet meeting Friday and submit it to the current session of the Diet, the country's parliament.

Before the General Council meeting, executives of the LDP and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, held talks, agreeing to work for the enactment of the legislation during the Diet session ending in June.

The government originally expected to introduce the legislation in March. But the move has been delayed because the LDP was reluctant to hold Diet debates on pensions, a hot topic, ahead of this summer's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

At the General Council meeting, former digital minister Taro Kono expressed opposition to the legislation as he seeks "radical reform." But he did not oppose its submission to the Diet.

