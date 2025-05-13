Tokyo Metro to Promote Exec Kosaka to Pres. in June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Metro Co. will promote Senior Managing Executive Officer Akihiro Kosaka to president after the cabinet gave its approval on Tuesday.

Kosaka, 62, will assume the post June 25. The government is a major shareholder of the subway operator.

Kosaka, born in Miyazaki Prefecture, joined the Teito Rapid Transit Authority, now Tokyo Metro, in 1986.

He joined the board and served as managing executive officer before taking up his current post in June 2023.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]