BOJ Policymakers Find Need to Pause: Meeting Summary

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan policymakers, at the central bank's latest policy-setting meeting, found it necessary to delay further interest rate cuts for the time being amid concerns about a global economic slowdown, a summary of the April 30-May 1 meeting showed Tuesday.

According to the summary, a member of the BOJ's Policy Board said that the central bank "needs to wait and see until developments in the U.S. tariff policy have become somewhat settled."

While the BOJ "will enter a phase of pausing its policy interest rate hikes," the central bank "should not be too pessimistic" and "will be required to conduct monetary policy in a nimble and more flexible manner," a Policy Board member said.

One member pointed out that "there are high uncertainties regarding the outlook for economic activity and prices, and the likelihood of realizing the outlook is not as high as before."

At the policy meeting, the BOJ downgraded its economic growth and inflation forecasts. One member noted that the BOJ's "outlook for economic activity and prices can only be provisional at this point" and that "it could be revised considerably depending on developments."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]