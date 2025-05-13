Nearly Half Likely to Believe Online Fake Info: Govt Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--Nearly half of people in Japan are likely to believe false and misleading information on the internet, a government survey showed Tuesday.

In the survey, 47.7 pct of respondents said they are likely to consider such information to be true or probably true.

The survey of people aged 15 or older was conducted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications from March 31 to April 2. It asked questions based on 15 examples of false and misleading information identified by an external fact-checking organization.

Of respondents who were exposed to such information, 25.5 pct said they have spread the information to their families or on social media. As reasons for doing so, 27.1 pct said the information was surprising, and 20.2 pct said they thought it would be useful to others.

