LDP, Komeito Agree to Draft Extra Budget before Autumn Session

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--Senior officials of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, agreed Tuesday on the need to draft a supplementary budget before a possible extraordinary session of the Diet this autumn.

The supplementary budget is expected to fund measures to deal with inflation and the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.

The LDP-Komeito coalition plans to draw up economic measures, including subsidies to reduce electricity and gas bills for July to September, ahead of this summer's House of Councillors election.

"We need a (supplementary) budget to strongly implement economic measures," LDP Diet affairs chief Tetsushi Sakamoto told reporters after meeting with his Komeito counterpart and the secretaries-general of both parties.

The LDP and Komeito officials also agreed to include in the government's forthcoming basic economic and fiscal policy measures to reduce the financial burden of education and to tackle aging infrastructure, in the wake of a road collapse accident in the city of Yashio, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, in January.

