Japan Envoy to the U.S. Confident of Economic Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, May 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Ambassador to the United States Shigeo Yamada has expressed confidence in strengthening economic cooperation with Washington while showing concern about President Donald Trump's tariff measures against Japan.

The U.S. tariff measures "risk slowing the momentum" of bilateral cooperation, Yamada said Monday at a reception in his official residence linked to an event for promoting investment to the United States.

Tokyo and Washington "are now in close consultation regarding the tariff measures as well as the ways to further strengthen our economic partnership," he also said. "I'm sure that we can soon reach a conclusion that is mutually acceptable to both countries."

The reception was attended by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, both viewed as potential Democratic candidates for the U.S. presidency, as well as high-ranking officials from the U.S. Commerce Department and executives of Japanese companies.

Pritzker, who opposes Trump's tariff measures, told reporters that "there are many challenges posed by the imposition of tariffs."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]