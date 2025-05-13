1 Month On, Angola, Nepal Pavilions Not Open at Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, May 13 (Jiji Press)--The pavilions of Angola and Nepal at the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, western Japan, are not open a month after the Expo began on April 13.

Of the two, the Angola Pavilion opened on the first day of the Expo, but closed the next day for technical reasons. It is now expected to receive this week an inspection necessary to open, informed sources said.

"I think (the Angola Pavilion) is not very far from reopening," Hiroyuki Ishige, secretary-general of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, said at a press conference on Monday.

Meanwhile, construction of the Nepal Pavilion has been suspended since January due to unpaid construction costs, and its completion is uncertain.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Yoshitaka Ito, Japan's minister in charge of the 2025 Expo, said that construction bills for some foreign pavilions have not been paid, without naming the countries.

