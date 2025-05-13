Empress Masako Attends Convention for Japanese Red Cross

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Empress Masako attended a convention of the Japanese Red Cross Society in Tokyo on Tuesday.

As honorary president of the organization, the Empress presented medals to 13 individuals and group representatives for their outstanding Red Cross activities.

Among the awardees was Shinji Inada, a 60-year-old doctor who was involved in relief efforts following the January 2024 Noto Peninsula earthquake in central Japan and a heavy rain disaster that hit the area in September of that year.

The event was also joined by Crown Princess Kiko, Princess Hanako, Princess Nobuko and Princess Hisako, all honorary vice presidents of the organization.

The support side must have also faced significant challenges, the Empress said to Inada after the event, adding, "Please take care of yourself."

