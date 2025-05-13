SoftBank Group Posts 1st Black Ink in 4 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--SoftBank Group Corp. said Tuesday that it posted a consolidated net profit of 1,153.3 billion yen for the year ended this March, its first black ink in four years, against the previous year's loss of 227.6 billion yen.

The group's investment performance improved significantly as the share prices of companies in its portfolio rose. It enjoyed an investment gain of 3,701.1 billion yen, against the previous year's loss of 559.4 billion yen.

Its SoftBank Vision Fund business earned an investment profit of 387.6 billion yen, reflecting a rise in in the stock value of some companies including TikTok operator ByteDance Ltd.

The group also booked a foreign exchange profit on its dollar-denominated debt, thanks to a stronger yen against the dollar.

