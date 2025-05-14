Mitsui Starts Mass Production of E-Methanol with Danish Firm

Newsfrom Japan

Aabenraa, Denmark, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese trader Mitsui & Co. and Danish renewable energy company European Energy A/S have jointly launched the world's first mass production of environmentally friendly e-methanol.

Their joint venture, Solar Park Kasso ApS, produces low-carbon e-methanol by fusing hydrogen made with the use of electricity generated at solar facilities in a suburb of Aabenraa, southern Denmark, with carbon dioxide captured from biomass sources, according to Mitsui's announcement Tuesday. The annual production amount will total up to 42,000 tons.

Through e-methanol supply, Mitsui and European Energy aim to support decarbonization efforts at shipping and other companies heavily dependent on fossil fuels and help realize a sustainable society.

The amount of CO2 emitted from e-methanol production is up to 97 pct less than that from methanol produced using fossil fuels. E-methanol can also be processed into sustainable aviation fuel.

Solar Park Kasso will sell its e-methanol to major Danish shipping and logistics company AP Moller-Maersk A/S. Lego Group, a construction toy maker in Denmark, will use the e-methanol as a material for its plastic products.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]