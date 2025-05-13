Japanese Retailer Aeon to Sell Rice from California

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese retail giant Aeon Co. said Tuesday that it will sell Calrose rice produced in California, as rice prices remain elevated in Japan.

Aeon aims to expand its sales lineup of imported rice, which is less expensive than rice produced in Japan.

A 4-kilogram bag of "Karoyaka" rice will be sold for 2,894 yen at some 600 stores of the Aeon group in urban areas from June 6.

Calrose rice has a distinctive light flavor and is not sticky. It is said to be suitable for making dishes such as pilaf and risotto.

Aeon has already begun selling a blend of rice from Japan and the United States.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]