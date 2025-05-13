Japan LDP Panel Calls for Law to Combat Espionage

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--A panel of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party presented Tuesday a draft proposal on strengthening the country's public security, including the possible introduction of a law to counter espionage.

The LDP's research commission on public safety and measures against terrorism and cybercrime, chaired by former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, plans to submit the proposal to Prime Minister and LDP President Shigeru Ishiba soon, so that it can be reflected in the party's platform for this summer's House of Councillors election.

The draft proposal said that "an increasing number of people feel that security has deteriorated, and threats from abroad are becoming a problem."

"Consideration should be given to the introduction of a national intelligence strategy and a law against espionage similar to those of other countries," it continued.

At the day's meeting of the commission, many LDP lawmakers expressed support for the proposal.

