Replicas of Nobel Prize Medal, Diploma Displayed in Hiroshima

Hiroshima, May 13 (Jiji Press)--The Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum on Tuesday opened an exhibition of replicas of a Nobel Peace Prize medal and a diploma that hibakusha atomic bomb survivor group Nihon Hidankyo received in December last year.

"I would like (visitors) to feel that the world must be at peace," Toshiyuki Mimaki, 83, a co-chairperson of the group, officially called the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, said after seeing the exhibits.

The replicas will be displayed in a free panel exhibition commemorating Hidankyo's winning of the Nobel Peace Prize on the first floor of the museum in Hiroshima, western Japan, until Aug. 31.

