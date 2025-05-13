Nissan to Shut 7 Plants, Shed 20,000 Jobs on Huge Loss

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, May 13 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. said Tuesday that it will close seven vehicle plants and reduce its group workforce by 20,000 people in Japan and abroad by fiscal 2027.

Nissan announced additional restructuring measures as it reported a consolidated net loss of 670.8 billion yen for fiscal 2024 through March this year, against the fiscal 2023 profit of 426.6 billion yen.

The automaker's operating profit plunged 87.7 pct from the preceding year to 69.7 billion yen, on sales of 12,633.2 billion yen, down 0.4 pct. It did not disclose projections for fiscal 2025, citing uncertainty linked to the U.S. tariff policy.

At a press conference at Nissan's headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo, President and CEO Ivan Espinosa admitted that the automaker has "a very high cost structure."

Nissan "must prioritize self-improvement with greater urgency and speed, aiming for profitability with less reliance on volume" amid the volatile global market environment, he also said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]