Japan's 1st Surface-to-Ship Missile Drill Set for June 19-30

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--The Ground Self-Defense Force said Tuesday that it will conduct its first surface-to-ship missile launch drill in Japan from June 19 to 30.

The exercise will be held at the Shizunai antiaircraft firing range in Shinhidaka in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

Surface-to-ship missiles, which attack vessels from land, have ranges of more than 100 kilometers. Previously, there was no training ground in Japan that could accommodate such weapons, and the SDF carried out training in the United States and Australia.

The Shizunai firing range includes a large body of water usable for training. The GSDF was coordinating with local communities for the missile drill in consideration of the safety of fishery workers.

Plans are also underway to set up a firing range on Tokyo's Minamitorishima, part of the Ogasawara Islands, with the aim of conducting the first exercise there in 2026.

