Japan's Iwaya Urges Israel to Abide by Int'l Law

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya urged Israel to abide by international law during a meeting with his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Saar, in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The two discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip, where Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas continue fighting.

Iwaya expressed "serious concern" about the devastating humanitarian situation in Gaza, in particular many civilian casualties caused by resumed military operations by Israel. He urged Israel to observe international law, including international humanitarian law, protect civilians and ensure humanitarian assistance.

Iwaya also called on all parties including Israel to return to negotiations and work in good faith toward the continuation of the ceasefire agreement and the release of hostages held by Hamas.

In response, Saar explained Israel's position.

