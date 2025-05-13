China Seen Building New Structure in East China Sea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that it has confirmed moves by China to build a new structure on the Chinese side of the two countries' median line in the East China Sea.

The structure is believed to be linked to resource development in the area.

Masaaki Kanai, director-general of the ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, sent a written protest to Chinese Embassy official Shi Yong, the same day, saying that unilateral development efforts before the border of the two neighbors' exclusive economic zones is demarcated are extremely regrettable.

Japan and China agreed in 2008 to jointly develop resources in the East China Sea, but talks to implement the deal have been halted. Beijing has continued development efforts since then, and 18 structures have been confirmed so far.

