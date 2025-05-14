Suruga Bank Ordered to Report on Property Loans

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Financial Services Agency has ordered Suruga Bank to report on measures to address problems linked to its improper loans to owners of apartments and condominiums for investment, the regional bank said Tuesday.

The FSA accused Suruga Bank of failing to resolve cases of all debtors for a prolonged period, urging it to come up with concrete measures for an early solution.

Suruga Bank said in a statement that it takes the FSA's order seriously and will disclose information appropriately. The bank plans to expand consultation services and dialogue with individual debtors.

In 2018, Suruga Bank was found to have illegally extended loans for real estate for investment.

The bank has said that it resolved all cases involving share houses by selling its claims in a lump sum.

