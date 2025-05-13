Japanese Man Gets 12-Yr Prison Sentence in China over Spying

Newsfrom Japan

Shanghai, May 13 (Jiji Press)--A Chinese district court Tuesday sentenced a Japanese man in his 50s to 12 years in prison for espionage, the Japanese Consulate-General in Shanghai said.

The man was taken into custody in Shanghai by Chinese authorities in December 2021, formally arrested in June 2022 and indicted in August 2023.

Masaru Okada, Japanese consul-general in Shanghai, was allowed to observe the court hearing. The consulate-general has not disclosed details of the ruling.

