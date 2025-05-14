34-Year Memorial Held for Victims of Shiga Train Collision

Newsfrom Japan

Koka, Shiga Pref., May 14 (Jiji Press)--A 34-year memorial ceremony for a train collision killing 42 people in Shiga Prefecture, western Japan, was held near the site in the city of Koka on Wednesday.

In front of a monument near the site, 21 participants, including bereaved family members and the heads of Shigaraki Kohgen Railway Co. (SKR) and West Japan Railway Co., or JR West, observed a moment of silence and laid flowers.

"We will do our best to advance our work to achieve train safety," SKR President Seijiro Masaki said in a memorial address.

"We will engrave the tragedy of the accident and the preciousness of life in our hearts and continue to pass on the facts, remorse and lessons of the accident to future generations," JR West President Kazuaki Hasegawa pledged.

"I would like to keep demanding that the nation and railroad operators take further safety measures," said Seiji Shimomura, 66, who co-headed a now-disbanded group for train safety set up mainly by bereaved family members in the 1991 accident.

