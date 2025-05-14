Japan Ranks 14th in UNICEF Child Well-Being Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan came 14th among 36 developed countries in a latest child well-being survey, up from 20th in the previous survey released in 2020, a report by a UNICEF research institute showed Wednesday.

The UNICEF Innocenti report comprehensively evaluated children's mental well-being, physical health and skills.

In the latest rankings, based on data as of 2022, Japan topped the list of surveyed countries, mostly member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, in the physical health category, unchanged from the previous rankings.

Japan ranked 32nd in the mental well-being category, up from 37th, and 12th in the category of skills, up from 27th.

Aya Abe, head of Tokyo Metropolitan University's Research Center for Child and Adolescent Poverty, attributed the improvements to the short period of school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic and the improved economic situations of households with children.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]