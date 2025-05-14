Sumitomo Mitsui, SoftBank to Tie Up on Digital Payment Services

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. and mobile carrier SoftBank Corp. will collaborate in the field of digital payment services, it was learned Wednesday.

Under the partnership, the PayPay smartphone payment service, provided by a SoftBank affiliate, will be made available via the Olive general financial app, provided by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Co., the core unit of the financial group.

Sumitomo Mitsui, through its Sumitomo Mitsui Card Co. unit, will form a comprehensive partnership with SoftBank and PayPay Corp. It will be announced soon.

The two sides will allow points in their respective reward programs to be exchanged. They will also collaborate on the use of data and generative artificial intelligence.

Olive has about 5 million accounts, and PayPay has about 69 million users. Connecting the two services may further intensify competition for customers.

