Sony Group Projects 12.9 Pct Drop in FY 2025 Net Profit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Sony Group Corp. said Wednesday that its consolidated net profit in the fiscal year through next March is expected to decline 12.9 pct from the preceding year to 930 billion yen.

The Japanese electronics and entertainment giant projects its group sales will fall by 2.9 pct to 11.7 trillion yen, while its operating profit is forecast at 1.28 trillion yen, up a meager 0.3 pct. The estimates for the current year are compared with Sony's fiscal 2024 earnings excluding the financial business, as the company plans to spin off subsidiary Sony Financial Group Inc. in October.

Sony expects the high tariff policy of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to have an effect of squeezing its operating profit by about 100 billion yen.

The strong yen and higher tax payments are also seen weighing on earnings, despite the projected strengths of the firm's mainstay gaming business and of its smartphone sensor and movie businesses.

For fiscal 2024, Sony posted a record group net profit of 1,141.6 billion yen, up 17.6 pct year on year, since its gaming and semiconductor businesses fared well. Sales fell 0.5 pct to 12,957 billion yen, due to a drop in financial business revenue.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]