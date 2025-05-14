Japan's Emperor Naruhito Plants Rice Seedlings at Palace

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito planted rice seedlings at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward in an annual tradition Wednesday.

The custom was originally started by Emperor Hirohito, the current Emperor's grandfather and posthumously known as Emperor Showa.

Wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, gray pants and black rain boots, Emperor Naruhito walked into the rice field by the Biological Laboratory on the grounds of the palace, crouched down and carefully planted 20 seedlings of Nihon Masari nonglutinous rice and Mangetsu Mochi glutinous rice.

The rice will be harvested by the Emperor this autumn and used for court rituals, including the Niiname-sai harvest ceremony in November.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]