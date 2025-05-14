Japan Beer, Quasi-Beer Sales Down 36 Pct in April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Sales of beer and quasi-beer products by four major Japanese brewers in April fell 36 pct from a year earlier in volume, data from Kirin Brewery Co. and others showed.

The decrease followed a last-minute surge in demand in March ahead of price increases in April.

In volume, sales by Suntory Spirits Ltd. dropped 36 pct and those by Sapporo Breweries Ltd. fell 31 pct. In value, sales by Asahi Breweries Ltd. declined 33 pct and those by Kirin were down 31 pct.

The impact of consumers' last-minute purchases in March will last into May, an official at one of the four brewers said.

