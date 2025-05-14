Japan's Vice Foreign Minister to Visit U.S. from Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takehiro Funakoshi will visit the United States for three days from Thursday to hold talks with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, the Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

The meeting will be their first face-to-face encounter.

Based on a Japan-U.S. summit in February, they will discuss strengthening the Japan-U.S. alliance and regional situations, such as issues related to China and North Korea.

U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff measures are also likely to be on the agenda for the meeting.

