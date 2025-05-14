4 Chinese Ships Sail in Japanese Waters near Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., May 14 (Jiji Press)--Four Chinese coast guard ships sailed in Japanese waters near the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea on Wednesday.

The move followed an incursion in the same area Thursday.

According to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of Okinawa Prefecture, the four autocannon-armed Chinese vessels entered Japanese waters around the prefecture's Kuba Island between 10 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. and exited by noon.

