ASDF Training Plane Crashes into Central Japan Lake

Inuyama, Aichi Pref., May 14 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese Air Self-Defense Force training plane crashed into Lake Iruka in central Japan on Wednesday afternoon.

It was not immediately known whether the two crew members survived the crash.

The T-4 aircraft disappeared off the radar around 3:08 p.m. while flying near the city of Inuyama, Aichi Prefecture, where the lake is located, after leaving the ASDF's Komaki base in the neighboring Aichi city of Komaki at 3:06 p.m.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, the top Japanese government spokesman, said in Tokyo that the plane crashed soon after taking off.

The Aichi prefectural police received emergency calls from around 3:10 p.m. reporting that a fighter jet had crashed into the lake, located some 10 kilometers north-northeast of the Komaki base.

