Russia to Conduct Drill in Waters near Disputed Island

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Russia has informed Japan that it will conduct a shooting drill in waters north of Shikotan, one of the four Russian-held northwestern Pacific islands claimed by Tokyo, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Wednesday.

The Japanese government has lodged a protest with Russia, Hayashi said at a press conference. In Japan, the four islands are collectively called the Northern Territories.

The drill will be held between Thursday and June 15 in an area that includes Japanese territorial waters.

"Russia's military buildup on the four islands goes against our country's position on these islands and is unacceptable," Hayashi said.

He also said that Russian authorities have extended to Saturday the suspension of the innocent passage rights for foreign warships and government ships in the waters around the four islands from the initial period through May 1, which was announced in April.

