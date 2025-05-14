Japan Eyes Increasing Cybersecurity Experts to 50,000 by 2030

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry on Wednesday released a report by an expert panel featuring a target of increasing the number of cybersecurity experts to 50,000 by 2030.

Specifically, Japan hopes to double the number of people with the Registered Information Security Specialist national license established in 2016. As of last month, about 24,000 people had obtained the qualification.

As experts with cybersecurity knowledge, license holders are tasked with crafting cybersecurity measures and tackling cyberattacks at companies.

A private survey has shown that Japan faces a cybersecurity expert shortage of about 110,000 people, highlighting an urgent need to nurture such professionals.

Registered Information Security Specialist license holders are required to pay a fee of over 100,000 yen every three years to take courses to renew their license.

