Sumitomo Mitsui Financial's Net Profit Tops 1 T. Yen

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. said Wednesday that its consolidated net profit rose 22.3 pct to 1,177.9 billion yen in the year ended last March from the previous year, topping 1 trillion yen for the first time in its history.

The Japanese banking group saw its lending margins improve because of higher interest rates. Its bottom line was also boosted by gains on the sale of cross-shareholdings.

Sumitomo Mitsui became the second Japanese banking group to post a full-year net profit of over 1 trillion yen, following Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.

For the year ending in March 2026, Sumitomo Mitsui expects its net profit to increase to 1.3 trillion yen, still about 100 billion yen lower than its forecast as of March.

The company lowered the forecast because of the possible impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's high tariffs on financial markets and corporate earnings. Sumitomo Mitsui has already started to see some impact on its business, Group CEO Toru Nakashima said at a press conference.

