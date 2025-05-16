SDF Activities Expand 10 Yrs after Key Security Legislation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Self-Defense Forces has expanded its operations in the world amid a worsening security environment, under the security legislation allowing the country's limited exercise of its collective self-defense rights, which was adopted by the government 10 years ago.

Japan has enhanced cooperation with its ally, the United States, and other friendly nations in the face of challenges such as China's maritime expansion. At the same time, it is increasingly important to strengthen civilian control over the SDF as its role grows.

"The steady implementation of security and defense cooperation, whose expansion has been made possible by the peace and security legislation, will contribute more actively to regional and international peace and security," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference Wednesday, exactly 10 years after the Japanese cabinet approved the legislation on May 14, 2015.

"Conveying to the world that the Japan-U.S. alliance is fully functioning will further increase deterrence," then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe emphasized at a press conference that day.

The legislation was enacted that September, and took effect in March 2016, marking a major shift in Japan's post-World War II security policy.

