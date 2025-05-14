Toyota to Market New EV in N. America in 2026
Economy
New York, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday that it will release the new C-HR electric SUV in North America in 2026.
The company's third electric vehicle model for the market will have a maximum range of 290 miles, or 467 kilometers, per charge. It will have wide access to charging spots using Tesla Inc.'s North American Charging Standard.
The new C-HR, styled like a coupe, will offer powerful driving.
An EV version of the C-HR is marketed in Europe as the C-HR+ from March. In North America, Toyota used to sell gasoline engine models.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]