3 Major Japan Mobile Carriers Expect Sales Growth in FY 2025

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s three major mobile phone carriers expect year-on-year rises in their respective consolidated sales in fiscal 2025, reflecting increases in mobile phone rates, according to their earnings reports released by Wednesday.

Of the three, NTT Docomo Inc. expects its sales to grow 2.0 pct to 6,336 billion yen in the year ending in March next year, thanks to its new mobile rate plans to be introduced in June, which are projected to lead to a hike in customer unit prices, as well as its expanding business for corporate customers. The company, however, forecasts its net profit to fall 6.9 pct to 669 billion yen, pressured by higher sales promotion costs aimed at strengthening its customer base.

KDDI Corp.'s sales are estimated to increase 7 pct to 6,330 billion yen. It expects mobile rate hikes and other factors to have a positive effect of some 30 billion yen on an operating profit basis.

SoftBank Corp. expects its sales to go up 2.4 pct to 6.7 trillion yen on the back of an increase in subscription contracts and the expansion of its finance business. “Now is the time for a price review,” SoftBank President Junichi Miyakawa said, although he did not give specifics on the range or timing of price increases.

