Infroneer to Acquire Sumitomo Mitsui Construction

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--Infroneer Holdings Inc., the parent of Japanese construction firm Maeda Corp., said Wednesday that it will acquire Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Co. for about 94 billion yen.

The acquisition is designed to help Infroneer and Sumitomo Mitsui Construction strengthen their finances as the Japanese construction industry struggles with labor shortages and higher materials costs.

Infroneer plans to start a takeover bid for Sumitomo Mitsui Construction at 600 yen per share in early July once it completes competitive regulatory procedures.

Sumitomo Mitsui Construction, grappling with losses on large-scale projects, will be delisted when the takeover bid ends successfully.

"We cannot survive unless we differentiate ourselves" from rivals amid intensifying competition, Infroneer President and CEO Kazunari Kibe said in a press conference.

